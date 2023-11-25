JBLM providing free Christmas trees to military members and hosting Winterfest

Joint Base Lewis-McChord Morale Welfare and Recreation is providing free Christmas trees to military families.

JBLM said E-5s and below, or their spouses, can stop by the Northwest Adventure Center from now to December 2. Or they can call 253-967-7744 to register for a free tree.

JBLM said any trees left after December 2 will be open to all ranks, first come, first served next to the MWR Fest Tent on the corner of South 12th Street and Liggett Avenue.

JBLM is also having its Winterfest on December 2 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the MWR Fest Tent.

“The first 600 meals are on us! Lace-up your running shoes for the ‘Run, Rudolph, Run’ 1k & 5k, challenge your friends to Kahoot holiday trivia, belt out your favorite tunes at Karaoke, and enjoy a round of festive miniature golf,” said JBLM’s website. “Capture the magic with Santa as he poses for photos, and don’t miss the enchanting tree lighting ceremony in front of the Jensen Family Health & Fitness Center to wrap up the night!”

