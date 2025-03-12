Jaywalking in Kent turns into the easiest catch for police

KENT, Wash. — It’s not often that criminals turn themselves into the police but that was the case in Kent this week.

Police said that they recently encountered a person who did just that.

A 42-year-old man apparently decided to jaywalk right in front of a patrol officer.

Police said that the jaywalking was so sudden that the officer needed to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting the man.

During the stop, the officer found out that the man had a $7,600 warrant for domestic violence assault.

"Easier and faster than a foot pursuit, so we are not complaining," Kent police wrote in a Facebook post.

The man was arrested and the department commended their officer for the quick reflexes.

