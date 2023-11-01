Jackknifed truck and trailer blocks most eastbound lanes of I-90 near the summit

A jackknifed truck and overturned trailer blocked most eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the Snoqualmie summit Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The trailer and truck blocked travelers near milepost 53 and caused significant delays.

According to the Washington State Patrol, one lane was opened to traffic.

The scene will take several hours to clear.

Now this isn't how you want to start your day. This trailer has all EB lanes blocked at MP 53 near the summit. Its causing delays. A good reminder to slow down and obey the speed limit, especially as we get into the winter months. pic.twitter.com/UaKYfEUnOD — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) November 1, 2023

2 lanes of I-90 eastbound near MP 54 will be closed for a few hours due to a blocking collision with a pickup and trailer. The right lane is still open but traffic will be slowed. @SnoqualmiePass DOT is at the scene for traffic control. — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) November 1, 2023

