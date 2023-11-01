Local

Jackknifed truck and trailer blocks most eastbound lanes of I-90 near the summit

A jackknifed truck and overturned trailer blocked most eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the Snoqualmie summit Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The trailer and truck blocked travelers near milepost 53 and caused significant delays.

According to the Washington State Patrol, one lane was opened to traffic.

The scene will take several hours to clear.

