A jackknifed semi-truck is blocking westbound lanes along Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Just before 10 a.m., the Washington State Patrol alerted travelers that a semi-truck was blocking two lanes near milepost 54, two miles east of the summit.

The Washington State Patrol said speed was a factor in the collision.

Drivers should expect delays.

