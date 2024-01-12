‘It’s never been this cold’: Bellingham slammed by freezing temps to close out week

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bitter cold temperatures froze Bellingham on Friday morning. Temperatures ranged from between 3 and 6 degrees early in the morning and forced some unique circumstances on some people

At the Karl B Kleen Car Wash in Bellingham, no cars were being washed Friday morning, and a sign in front said they were closed due to freezing conditions. KIRO 7 talked to the owner of the car wash, Ryan Cowden, who and told us he drained all the water from his 24 hour car wash, and that it can take 20-30 minutes to an hour to drain the self wash carports.

He did it in the last few day to make sure the entire car wash did not freeze over.

“We had to shut all the water flushed it with air it won’t work in this weather,” he described.

He said in some instances, they run the water to keep the pipes from freezing, but the freezing temperatures on Friday morning made that option unlikely.

“Normally we do, but then there would be icicles everywhere and it would take twice as long to open up,” he said. “It’s never been this cold.”

The icy conditions are going to persist here in Bellingham – Cowden said it could take days for him to reopen the car wash, guessing that he may be closed until Wednesday.

