‘It’s an honor’: New DNA project brings closure for 2 local World War II veterans’ families

A new DNA project is bringing closure to two local military families. On Tuesday, there was a burial service at Tahoma National Cemetery where a Naval Officer killed in World War II was finally laid to rest.

Third-class Petty Officer Frank Hoag Jr. was just 22 years old when he died during the December 7 attack on Pearl Harbor. Originally from Aberdeen, he died while aboard the USS Oklahoma.

Since 1941, he was listed as missing, along with several naval officers aboard the ship. In the years following, remains were recovered, but it wasn’t until this March that a military agency was able to use new forensic technology and help to identify some of the remains, including Naval Officer Hoag.

His family currently resides in Cle Elum and on Tuesday they and other veterans came together to honor his ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s an emotional moment. It’s an honor to be able to help make this happen. It’s something my mother always wanted to know. And so I’m here on her behalf,” said a cousin of Officer Hoag, Nancy Melary.

She said the family always hoped to bring his body home and that while many of their family members have since passed, she believes there’s a sense of closure that comes with today’s ceremony.

Another local family will also get a similar sense of closure this month. The remains of Officer Daryl Goggin, a Pearl Harbor sailor from Everett, were also recently identified. He’ll be laid to rest in Hawaii.

