King County executive announces new gun violence prevention office

KING COUNTY, Wash. — “Every act of gun violence is something we can stop from happening, but only if we work together.” Those are the words of King County Executive Dow Constantine, who on Tuesday announced a new office aimed at preventing gun violence.

“It’s an enormous challenge and it will not be solved easily or quickly,” said Constantine.

The Office of Gun Violence Prevention will work as a regional office and network for gun violence prevention programs. Constantine told us that the Office will amp up community partnerships, by expanding to Kent, Skyway, and Burien, as well as existing programs.

The Office has $13.5 million in funding for two years to support local organizations.

‘’We contract with many community-based organizations. So that they can pay their employees to go into these communities. It’s not a government-based employee,” said Constantine.

Last month, the White House also created an Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which prompted King County to do the same. Constantine believes the two offices will work together and that it will also provide an opportunity for more federal funding for King County.

This week, the FBI released its latest crime statistic report. It shows a national trend of decreased violent crime. Meanwhile, violent crime in Washington is on the rise. That’s something Constantine said he hopes to change.

“Our new office will connect us with the federal resources of the White House, serve as a hub for the region, and expand our local initiatives to ensure every community in King County can be safe from gun violence,” said Constantine.

