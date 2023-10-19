‘It was heart-wrenching’: 2-year-old dog ingests meth on Snoqualmie trail

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The owner of a two-and-a-half-year-old Lab was shocked to learn from her veterinarian that her dog had ingested methamphetamine while they were out walking over the weekend in North Bend.

Jenn Hunt said she and her dog, Jagger, were walking along the Snoqualmie Valley Trail when the pup got into some trash. She said she pulled him away but not long after he started to look sick.

“It was heartbreaking to watch what he was going through and knowing that he was just an innocent dog,” Hunt said. “He was moving his head back and forth constantly and you could see in his eyes that he was under major distress. He was just really lethargic laying on the porch monitoring him knowing that he had gotten into something odd.”

Hunt said that’s when she took Jagger to the vet.

“The whole drive there we weren’t sure he was going to make it, it was heart-wrenching,” she said.

The vet did a drug test and let Hunt know that Jagger had tested positive for meth.

“We were pretty shocked so they had to start sedating him to really calm him down, he stayed the night in the hospital,” she said.

Hunt said she called Snoqualmie Police and officers were sent to check things out. James Kaae, with Snoqualmie Police, said officers searched the area but didn’t find anything.

“It’s tragic that dog got into it we’re glad the dog was able to get help but it is stuff we’re seeing more of out here in King County,” Kaae said. “It’s not very surprising the homeless population seems to be increasing as well as narcotics proliferation throughout King County to a point where we’re actually seeing it out here in the suburbs now.”

As for Jagger, Hunt said he’s improving and going to be okay.

“He’s slowly but surely he’s got his personality back he’s sleeping a lot, taking very slow walks,” she said.

