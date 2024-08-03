‘It just makes no sense’: Man shoots, kills neighbor’s puppy in Yelm

YELM, Wash. — A dog owner in Yelm is demanding answers after her neighbor shot and killed her eight-month-old puppy.

The incident happened in the Clearwood Community complex about a week ago. No charges were filed.

“Ohso was my daughter’s puppy, and she loves him and is torn up about this,” said owner Jody Azevedo. “I’m torn up about it. It just makes no sense whatsoever.”

Thurston County Sheriff’s officials say Azevedo’s two dogs had gotten out of her property twice that day, and it wasn’t the first time.

“Clearwood has a dog issue,” said Robert Taylor, who lives nearby. “We have many reports throughout a week of dogs breaking free out of their properties and walking the properties, but it’s always greeted with, they will return the dog.”

The man who shot the dog told law enforcement that the dogs had previously attacked his family. He said the dogs were being aggressive toward a group of children jumping on a trampoline. When he stepped in to help, he said the dogs came after him on his property, so he fired his gun and killed one of the dogs.

Taylor and Azevedo said that’s not what happened.

“The witnesses were saying that the kids were screaming and hollering because they were playing on the trampoline,” Taylor said. “They weren’t screaming because they were in danger. Any puppy that walks up and growls at me, it’s not even registering in my mind to kill it.”

Sheriff’s officials said the man had a right to defend himself on his own property. They said the case was a civil matter and no charges were filed.

“He’s six-foot something,” Azevedo said. “This is an eight-month-old puppy. This is a half-husky, half-golden retriever. How do you feel threatened by a puppy like that?”

Azevedo said she’s having nightmares since the incident. She’s exploring possible legal action.

KIRO 7 crews attempted to speak with the man who shot the dog by knocking on his door. No one answered.

