‘It felt good’: Lynnwood stabbing suspect’s murder journal revealed

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — New information has been revealed about a stabbing suspect who killed a man outside a Lynnwood apartment in June.

The stabbing victim died of his injuries following weeks on a ventilator.

We looked through the court documents and found that the suspect allegedly jotted down notes about the murder in a journal.

Now the suspect, Cali Anderson, told police she stabbed the man out of self-defense. But according to court documents, after it happened she wrote, “I stabbed my first person in the back” and added that “It felt good.”

The incident happened early in the morning on June 6. Lynnwood police responded to the Woodland Greens Apartment complex, just a few blocks from Scriber Lake Park.

Officers found a man, later identified as 35-year-old Michael Marks, with a stab wound in the middle of his back.

Anderson turned herself in and was later charged with first-degree assault.

In those court documents, the defense claimed Marks was a “violent person” who had a reputation for stabbing people with screwdrivers. And according to court papers filed by Anderson’s defense attorney, Marks was trying to break into her RV prior to the stabbing.

Anderson does have a criminal history, she was convicted of second-degree robbery in 2013 and residential burglary in 2017.













©2023 Cox Media Group