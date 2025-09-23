Issaquah police say teens staged swatting hoax to target ex-girlfriend

Issaquah police say a false 911 call reporting a violent domestic incident in the Issaquah Highlands turned out to be a “swatting” hoax orchestrated by two juveniles, leading to months of investigation.

In April, officers were dispatched after a caller claimed a firearm was involved and family members were being threatened inside a home.

The call prompted a full-scale emergency response because of the reported danger.

When police arrived, they secured the scene and contacted the adult resident.

He told officers his children were out of state and that no disturbance had taken place.

Detectives launched an investigation that stretched across several months, using phone forensics, CCTV footage, and multiple search warrants.

They found the 911 call came from a “911-only” device — an inactive wireless phone capable of dialing emergency services — used nearby at the time of the call.

Surveillance video showed a vehicle arriving and leaving the area around the same time.

Investigators connected the vehicle to a juvenile male.

Through interviews and digital forensics, police determined the call was a swatting attempt designed to provoke a major law enforcement response.

One juvenile admitted driving to the location, while another used a recently purchased phone to place the false call.

The phone was later discarded in Lake Sammamish to hide evidence.

Police say the motive was to harass a former girlfriend of one of those involved.

The investigation also uncovered a broader campaign of harassment, threats, and online impersonation against the victim.

Detectives documented incidents of cyberbullying, the release of personal information, and false posts on social media.

“Swatting is not a prank, it’s a dangerous criminal act that puts lives at risk,” Investigations and Patrol Commander Travis Neese said in a statement. “These false reports waste emergency resources, traumatize victims, and create potentially deadly situations for officers and innocent bystanders. This case required months of dedicated work, and I’m proud of both the patrol officers who responded with professionalism and the detectives who pursued every lead to bring accountability.”

Issaquah Police Chief Paula Schwan said the case shows the ongoing risks of swatting hoaxes.

“This incident highlights the very real dangers of swatting and the lasting harm it can cause, not only to the targeted individuals but to the entire community,” Schwan said. “These acts are not jokes; they are serious crimes with serious consequences. We are committed to ensuring that those who endanger public safety and misuse emergency services are held accountable.”

©2025 Cox Media Group