Issaquah Police make bonus arrest when second suspect found in car

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Officers arresting a driver with warrants ended up taking a second man with warrants into custody after he was discovered inside the driver’s car.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, an Issaquah Police officer saw a suspicious car pull into a business near Front Street and Sunset Way.

After running a check on the car’s license plate, the officer discovered the car’s owner had arrest warrants, including two for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. One of those two warrants was from the City of Snoqualmie for failing to appear in court for a DUI charge.

An ignition interlock device is often court-ordered after a DUI conviction or when someone is on pre-trial release.

After confirming the arrest warrants, the driver, a 46-year-old Bremerton man, was taken into custody. Police said his car did not have the required ignition interlock device installed.

As officers were arresting the driver, another man was found inside the car “trying his hardest to look asleep, to hide who he was, and that he had warrants out for his arrest, too,” Issaquah Police quipped on their Facebook page.

Officers saw through the 40-year-old Puyallup man’s ruse, and he was quickly identified by the officers.

The Puyallup man had two operation of a vehicle without ignition interlock warrants out of Snoqualmie.

He was also taken into custody and both men were booked into the Issaquah Jail.

