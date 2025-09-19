Issaquah officer shoots suspect in the leg during altercation

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Independent Force Investigation Team – King County (IFIT-KC) is looking into a shooting involving an Issaquah police officer.

Issaquah police responded to an apartment complex around 4 p.m. on Sept. 18 for reports of a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police reached out to the individual, and they became physical, according to IFIT-KC. During that struggle, the suspect was shot once in the leg.

It’s unclear if the gun accidentally discharged or if it was intentionally fired.

Officers provided first aid and the man was taken to the hospital.

He is expected to survive, IFIT-KC said,

IFIT-KC Investigators are collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing officer body worn camera footage which captured the event.

This is a developing story.

