Island County officials investigate crash involving multiple motorcycles

The Island County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a crash in the 800 block of South East Camano Drive on Saturday.

Multiple motorcycles and a “passenger vehicle” were involved in the crash, according to a social media post made by the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that the motorcycles caused the accident by flowing a car too closely.

Both lanes were blocked while first responders investigated the collision. The road is now open.

All injuries were non-life threatening

