Is summer finally here? 80°+ could be coming next week

A very nice weekend is in store for Western Washington.

We’ll see a mainly clear night with a few clouds nearer the mountains early Saturday. Morning lows will be in the 40s.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with highs reaching the mid 70s in Seattle. The normal high temperature is in the upper 60s so this is a very welcome change after nearly two weeks of chilly weather.

There will be a few spots in the south Sound away from the water with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday will have potentially a few more clouds at the coast with a touch of cooling inland, but still partly to mainly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60s coast and north with low 70s elsewhere.

While a lot of people will be on the water enjoying the Memorial Day weekend, it’s important to remember that water temperatures are still very chilly with lakes in the 50s, and the Sound and ocean in the 40s to low 50s.

Even colder water in our rivers make it quite dangerous to fall in without a lifejacket.

Also, UV indices will be in the very high range, so make sure to use the SPF!

We’re just on the edge of a sprawling ridge of high pressure across much of the U.S., so being “on the edge” means we could see some more clouds and cooler temperatures for Memorial Day.

Still highs in the upper 60s in Seattle will be very pleasant. There is a slim chance for a few light rain showers on Monday but we could well get through the holiday dry.

Now eyeing another warmup Tuesday into the 70s and potentially the warmest day of the year so far Wednesday with some 80s from Seattle south before a slight cooling trend into the end of next week.

The average first date to hit 80 in Seattle is May 20, so it would be only about a week “late.”

Last year the first 80 in Seattle was April 28, but two years ago in 2023, we didn’t hit 80 for the first time until June 25.

Earliest first 80 in Seattle: April 1, 1987

Latest date for the first 80: July 21, 1980

