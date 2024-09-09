Investigators: fire in North Green Lake neighborhood may have been intentionally set

SEATTLE, Wash. — A fire in a North Green Lake neighborhood of Seattle displaced people living in two different apartment buildings early Monday morning-- and it may have been intentionally set.

It happened along Nesbit Avenue North around 1 a.m.

Seattle Fire Investigators say the fire may have been intentionally set.

One building saw units on every level burned and charred, while one top-floor unit of a second building was severely damaged.

KIRO 7 spoke to Will Schlosser who lives in one of the buildings about surveying the damage done to his unit.

“We were able to get in, it’s soaked there’s holes everywhere,” he said.

Schlosser tells KIRO 7 he wasn’t in the apartment when the fire started, but his brothers were and they barely made it out with the clothes on their back.

A woman, who only went by Stephanie, claimed to have seen the fire burning says it lit up the buildings quickly.

“No, it definitely started from the outside,” she said.

“We watched it from the street and we saw fire and then we ran across the street.”

Another resident told KIRO 7 he did not hear any alarms inside the building, and only woke up because of the commotion he heard outside.

Someone eventually banged on his door, ordering him out.

Seattle Fire says no one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross is helping people find a place to stay if they needed it.

Investigators with Seattle Fire found evidence that the fire may have been set on purpose and shared that information with Seattle Police.

The department says a witness reported as many as five young adults around something on fire before the group left the area.

No arrests have been made, but the incident is being investigated as arson.

©2024 Cox Media Group