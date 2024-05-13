Investigation underway after man shot east of North Bend

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was shot near North Bend Sunday night.

At around 7:10 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call about a man with a gunshot wound.

King County deputies and medics went to an unincorporated area near Southeast Homestead Valley Road, east of North Bend, off exit 38 off of Interstate 90.

Deputies arrived to find a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His current condition is not known.

Deputies are working to find out where the gunfire came from.

