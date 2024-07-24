Investigation underway after boat explosion aboard tribal fishing boat in Kitsap County

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an explosion aboard a tribal fishing vessel.

At about 10 p.m. on July 22, crew members reported the explosion and subsequent fire.

An assisting vessel quickly responded, evacuating everyone onboard and transporting them to the Port Orchard boat launch for medical evaluation.

Bainbridge Island Police also responded to the incident, sending a marine unit to the scene.

Preliminary information suggests that the explosion was accidental.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities determine the cause of the incident.

