Invasive zebra mussels found in moss balls at Renton aquarium company

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is investigating the discovery of invasive zebra mussels in a shipment of Marimo moss balls at a wholesale aquarium company in Renton, as reported by the department Monday.

The notification about the possible invasive species was received on August 5, prompting WDFW to send an Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) early detection monitoring team.

The team, already in the area monitoring for zebra and quagga mussels at American Lake in Lakewood, quickly responded to the Renton location.

They collected visible adult mussels, contaminated moss balls, and water samples for further analysis.

Lab tests confirmed the presence of zebra mussels (Dreisena polymorpha), a prohibited invasive species that could cause significant environmental and infrastructural damage.

Neither zebra nor quagga mussels are known to have been established in Washington.

WDFW Director Kelly Susewind praised the prompt alert from the industry partner and emphasized the collaborative efforts with tribal, state, and federal partners to address the incident.

Susewind highlighted the importance of vigilance in preventing the spread of invasive species.

The last time zebra mussel-infested moss balls were found in Washington was in 2021, leading to an internationally coordinated response and subsequent federal policy changes.

That incident affected 41 states and nine Canadian provinces.

Justin Bush, WDFW’s aquatic invasive species policy coordinator, urged anyone who has purchased Marimo moss balls in the past year to inspect them and take steps to decontaminate their aquariums or water gardens.

He emphasized the range of ways invasive species can spread and the importance of public awareness and reporting.

Invasive zebra and quagga mussels can clog pipes and mechanical systems of industrial plants, utilities, and dams.

If these mussels are established in Washington, maintaining the state’s power and water infrastructure could cost over $100 million annually.

In response to detecting quagga mussels in the Snake River in Idaho in 2023, WDFW received $3.62 million in additional funding to enhance monitoring and prevention efforts.

This funding supported the rapid response to the current incident involving the moss balls.

Bush encouraged the public to report any potential invasive species sightings through the Washington Invasives app or the online reporting form.

WDFW is coordinating with various state and regional agencies, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Native American tribes to inform the investigation and support future prevention efforts.

For more information on aquatic invasive species in Washington, visit the WDFW website.

