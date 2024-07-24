Interim SPD Chief addresses gun violence, drug ordinance enforcement amid staffing crisis

SEATTLE — Things were tense during the public comment portion of Seattle City Council’s Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday. Many people voiced their outrage about the ongoing issues of open-air drug use and violence in parts of downtown.

“We’ve had the same group of drug dealers poison the minds in the streets of our community for the past 4 years,” one Belltown resident told the council.

People were also upset about the ongoing issue of gun violence in the area. One woman spoke to the council reflecting on the 3 teens flashing heavy duty firearms at a parade in the Chinatown International District over the weekend.

“It was sad. It was scary. And this is not my city,” she said.

Interim Chief Sue Rahr shared updated numbers on gun violence and overall crime in the city of Seattle.

She told the public safety committee that gun violence has been a rising trend for over a decade and that the department’s ongoing staffing crisis has impacted them to the point of homicide cases taking longer to solve.

“Every one of our homicide detectives are juggling multiple cases. And because they have to rely so much on technology to get the evidence they need to prove their cases, these cases are very slow,” Interim Chief Rahr said.

KIRO7 also asked Interim Chief Rahr about the city’s new drug law, making public use of illegal drugs a misdemeanor offense. Our cameras captured the moments when SPD officers saw a person openly use what they believed was fentanyl and arrested man. Our crew also saw that same man back out on the streets hours later and those same SPD officers say that man had a felony amount of meth and fentanyl on his person.

City Council President Sara Nelson says the current drug law doesn’t go far enough.

“And if there is not the threat that they actually might end up in detention, then where is the incentive to actually take the steps toward getting one’s life back together and recovering?” Council President Nelson said.

According to the Interim Chief and City Attorney Ann Davison, the King County Jail isn’t taking half of the misdemeanor offenses.

“Our officers are not able to book over half of our misdemeanor crimes based on our city’s laws,” Davison said.

Chief Rahr says this isn’t a new issue the city has faced, but given what’s been going on, she believes it’s time for a new approach to crack down on drug dealers and get users the treatment they need.

“If we had a place to take them that was secure or where they can get them the medical intervention they need, particularly people who are on fentanyl. If we had a place like that, I think we would significantly improve the conditions on the street,” Chief Rahr said.

Interim Chief Rahr told KIRO 7 and the public safety committee she has sent a letter to the King County Jail asking them to take in some of the misdemeanor offense, particularly the arrests in the hot spots of drug use and violent crime in downtown Seattle.

