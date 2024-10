RENTON, Wash. — An Indigenous man from Renton last seen in early October was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert from Washington State Patrol Tuesday afternoon, 34-year-old Talin Morris was last seen on Oct. 13 at about 5:40 p.m. at an adult care facility on 126th Place SE in Renton.

Morris was last seen wearing a brown canvas jacket and dark blue jeans.

If you recognize the man and see him, please call 911.

