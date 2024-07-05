Independence Day celebrations keep firefighters busy around Western Washington

Fourth of July fireworks kept fire departments busy with several fires sparking throughout Western Washington.

On Thursday, a small brush fire erupted just a few feet away from a Renton apartment complex off 2000 Benson Road South around 4 p.m.

People playing with fireworks ignited a brush fire btwn 2000 Benson Rd S & Heritage Hills Apartments. Flames were within feet of the building before @RentonRFA arrived to put the fire out. Fire danger is high & it's illegal to set off fireworks. Please enjoy a public event. pic.twitter.com/qDUZooMTpN — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) July 4, 2024

Renton Police say it was a result of people playing with fireworks.

Some residents at the Heritage Hill Apartments were forced to evacuate twice due to the flames. One resident told KIRO 7 smoke filled his entire room.

“It just went straight up in the air, it was hot. It was so bad to the point where I thought it was in my apartment, I can’t imagine, I was on the top floor I can’t imagine the people on the bottom floor,” said resident Michael Mitchell.

No injuries were reported in the Renton fire.

In the North Sound, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a residence on 89th Avenue Southeast at 8th Street Southeast around 7 p.m.

Footage from the 88th Ave SE in Lake Stevens. Fire Marshal investigating pic.twitter.com/KNso1iZn1A — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (@SnoRegionalFire) July 5, 2024

Neighbors tell KIRO 7 they saw a firework hit a tree, engulfing it in flames and spreading to the rooftop of a home.

“We saw one of the fireworks here got pretty low and it sprayed out low and I was like ‘oh man that must’ve been a malfunction or maybe it tipped over,” said neighbor Hans Onsum. “And probably 10 or 15 seconds later we saw a bunch of smoke billowing, so I walked out here and around and the tree to the right of their front door was like on fire and they were spraying it with water.”

No injuries were reported.

Snohomish Regional Fire told KIRO 7 that the Fire Marshall has to investigate, but they are confident fireworks cause the fire.

Just after 10 p.m. in Lake Stevens, crews also responded to a fire on the 1400 block of 85th Drive Northeast.

1400 block of 85th dr NE in Lake Stevens. A wall of arborvitae trees went up in flames close to the house and a vehicle. Fire put out once SRFR crews arrived. These trees are extremely flammable. Do not light fireworks anywhere near these trees. pic.twitter.com/zO6g4Kr4qE — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (@SnoRegionalFire) July 5, 2024

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue said a wall of arborvitae trees went up in flames close to the house and a vehicle.

