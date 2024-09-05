Increase in white-noise syndrome is killing bats across Washington

Washington state is home to 15 species of bats and Washington authorities are urgently hunting down new cases of white-noise syndrome that is attacking bats during hibernation.

White-noise syndrome, caused by the Pseudogymnoascus destructans fungus, attacks the skin of hibernating bats, damaging their wings and covering the muzzles.

The fungus attacks bats in the winter, often forcing them out of hibernation prematurely and depleting their fat reserves at twice the normal rate, resulting in death from starvation.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has detected the spread into 11 new counties making it a total of 21 counties affected.

“The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome was detected in Clallam, Clark, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Kitsap, Klickitat, Okanogan, and Whatcom counties for the first time in 2024,” said Abby Tobin, bat species lead for WDFW. “In addition, white-nose syndrome was confirmed in Benton and Thurston counties for the first time this year. WDFW and partners continue our measures to survey for and respond to white-nose syndrome in Washington, including testing emerging disease treatments.”

The National Park Service (NPS) said that bats catch the fungus from cave surfaces or the mines they use to hibernate or through direct contact with infected bats.

WDFW does not recommend bats be handled, dead or alive and has a reporting system if people want to report a sick or dead bat.

According to WDFW, the white-noise syndrome does not affect humans but humans can inadvertently spread the fungus through clothing, shoes or equipment.

Bats play a crucial role in the state’s economy and environment by consuming pests that harm farm crops and the forest environment.

©2024 Cox Media Group