Incoming pickleball courts won’t impact Seattle RV safe lot, for now

SEATTLE — Confusion is now surrounding an already controversial RV parking lot for the homeless, which is planned to open in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood.

Now permits have been filed to build more than 20 pickleball courts in the same space.

But the Low Income Housing Institute (LiHi) says the pickleball courts will not impact its plans to open up a Safe RV lot in the space.

LiHi leased the lot at 3435 15th Avenue West for a much-anticipated RV-safe lot. It says that the project is still moving forward, set to open in about a month, and will operate until the pickleball court construction starts.

“There’s been some idea that this pickleball court is in some way kicking us out of the site, that’s not what’s happening here,” said Jon Grant, Chief Strategy Officer for LiHi. “There’s no change in our plan, we know that we’re going to be there on a temporary basis. The owner has been very generous in allowing us to stay there for a few years.”

The pickleball courts are still years away but permits show initial plans are calling for 20-22 pickleball courts, bathrooms, community gathering spaces, and 40-46 parking stalls. There will be a one-story building with about a dozen courts inside, and the rest of the courts on the roof deck.

But first, LiHi’s safe RV lot will use the space. It will be called the “Salmon Bay Village” and is now set to open sometime in October. There were also previous delays as LiHi faced challenges in finding a property owner willing to have the lot on their land.

The Interbay site is now nearly set to fit about 30 RVs, plus nine tiny homes that have already been built off site.

The goal of the lot is to serve people who are ready to get out of their RVs and transition into permanent housing.

Danny Diggler is currently staying at an unsanctioned RV lot just over a mile south of where the new RV lot will be. He tells KIRO7 he was first offered to stay at LiHi’s RV safe lot last year.

“First we were told it’s going to be opening up in August. It keeps getting pushed out,” Diggler said. “What’s the delay? It’s a lot to park vehicles.”

In a statement, the City of Seattle’s Department of Construction and Inspection said the construction permit delay was because of the slope of the land and stormwater drainage, and that the ball is now in LiHI’s court.

“SDCI prioritizes permits for shelter facilities to approve them as quickly as possible, and we will continue to work with LIHI and their design team to ensure the new RV lot is sited safely under the temporary-use permit,” said the City of Seattle.

Some neighbors are wondering what kind of impact the sanctioned RV lot will bring.

“I’m a little concerned because of the increase in the homeless population to this neighborhood,” said Hank Chen who lives in Interbay.

But LiHi believes the RV lot will only help.

“We know this is a much better alternative to having an unregulated, unsupported encampment out on the corner that is causing those kinds of problems,” said Grant.

Meanwhile, Diggler was packing up his items from the nearby unsanctioned RV camp nearby. He said Seattle Parks just notified the campers they had to move earlier in the day.

“We gotta find a place to go Monday. That’s the issue, where can we go,” said Diggler.

©2023 Cox Media Group