‘I’m sorry!’ Puyallup robbery suspect surprises deputies with gun in his waistband

A quick-thinking food mart owner locked a robbery suspect in his South Hill store until police arrived last Friday.

But when deputies arrived at the store on 11800 Meridian Ave East in Puyallup, they found the suspect not obeying their “hands behind your back” commands.

Body cam video shows the man putting his left arm behind his back and reaching for something with his right hand.

Deputies take the man down to the ground, eventually wrangling his right arm behind his back, putting him in handcuffs, and taking him into custody.

“I’m sorry! I’m sorry!” he told the deputies.

When they asked what he was reaching for, he admitted to having a firearm tucked in his waistband.

Police got the gun from the suspect’s waistband and emptied the bullets

Deputies talked to the store owner, who said the suspect was at the store earlier, left, but came back a second time.

The owner told police the man came up to the window, displayed the gun in his waistband, and started stealing vapes.

That’s when the owner locked the door to stop the suspect from escaping. Customers also stopped the suspect from leaving the store.

He then threatened to shoot them if they didn’t open the door.

The 19-year-old suspect was booked into the Pierce County jail for robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

©2024 Cox Media Group