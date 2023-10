TACOMA, Wash. — The singer P!NK announced on Monday that she is postponing her Tacoma shows.

The shows were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome.

P!NK said, “Family medical issues that require our immediate attention.”

I send my sincerest apologies, love and health to all. pic.twitter.com/zZNK8oqpGx — P!nk (@Pink) October 16, 2023

The singer said she is working with Live Nation on new dates.

The shows were also supposed to feature Grouplove and KidCutUp.





