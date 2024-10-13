I-90 closed for hours after explosive devices found in car, on suspect in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Chaos on I-90 Saturday as police arrested two men who were found with explosive devices in their car.

Bellevue Police said they got a call just after 10:30 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle at Enatai Beach Park where officers located the two men passed out in the car where drug paraphernalia was also found.

Police laid down spike strips.

When they alerted the people in the car they took off, but their tires quickly blew out.

A brief slow-moving chase ended with a PIT maneuver on I-90 West on Mercer Island.

After stopping, police said the driver and passenger jumped out and made a run for it.

“The driver of the vehicle, at one point, turned around with what we can see is a lighter in one hand and a tennis ball-size explosive device in the other hand and he was attempting to light this device,” said Capt. Shelby Shearer with Bellevue PD.

Police said the driver then tried to throw the device at officers.

“They had to make a split-second decision to tackle or back away. It was a crowded freeway and they chose to tackle this person,” said Shearer.

Police said one device rolled under the freeway, causing a total closure in the area for about 45 minutes.

“Both devices had explosive accelerants inside and they were very dangerous,” said Shearer.

Police said a third device was a firework.

“Both suspects are in custody. One has multiple warrants, the other has an extensive criminal history,” said Shearer.

