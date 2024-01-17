Eastbound I-90 blocked in North Bend following spinouts

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The eastbound lane of I-90 is blocked at milepost 34 near North Bend due to multiple spinouts.

Officials say they don’t know when the roadway will reopen.

Eastbound I-90 through North Bend had already reopened earlier today after a semi-truck collision briefly blocked the entire roadway.

All lanes of Eastbound I-90 in the area had initially closed for the incident.

Drivers are still being warned to anticipate “major backups,” and are urged to avoid the area or consider alternate routes.

This came just minutes after I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass reopened following a separate overnight closure brought on by icy conditions and multiple collisions.

Snow is expected to fall at the pass and in North Bend for most of Wednesday.

