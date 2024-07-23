I-5 express lanes reopened after collision delayed reversal

SEATTLE — A collision around 11 a.m. on Interstate 5 at State Route 520 in Seattle delayed the reversal of the express lanes on Tuesday.

The crash happened when the lanes were heading southbound, which runs from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The express lanes are supposed to open up heading northbound at 11:15 a.m. but didn’t open back up until around noon.

These lanes are designed to help alleviate busy travel times, and delays may impact traffic flow.

HEADS UP: A collision in the I-5 express lanes at SR 520 in #Seattle may delay the reversal. https://t.co/crohzsIS70 pic.twitter.com/jvQDApRE0I — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 23, 2024

