Local

I-5 express lanes reopened after collision delayed reversal

By KIRO 7 News Staff

I-5 collision delays reversal of express lanes

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — A collision around 11 a.m. on Interstate 5 at State Route 520 in Seattle delayed the reversal of the express lanes on Tuesday.

The crash happened when the lanes were heading southbound, which runs from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The express lanes are supposed to open up heading northbound at 11:15 a.m. but didn’t open back up until around noon.

These lanes are designed to help alleviate busy travel times, and delays may impact traffic flow.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read