I-5 Closed For Car Pedestrian Crash

A man struck by a car while walking across lanes of I-5 in the early hours of Sunday morning is in the hospital this morning recovering from his injuries, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP officials say that the 59 year old man was struck by an SUV while crossing the northbound lanes of I-5 near Marine View Drive in Everett. The driver of the SUV was not injured. The injured man was transported to Providence Hospital in Everett for treatment of his injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-5 were closed for a few hours for the investigation of the crash, opening around 6am.













