Husky fans reflect on unforgettable season after bitter loss to Michigan

SEATTLE — Husky fans took over all sorts of bars, event spaces, even Alaska Airlines Arena at the University of Washington.

Those with the school tell KIRO 7 that more than 2,200 people piled into the arena to watch the Huskies fight for a national title. As we all know by now, that didn’t end well, as the Michigan Wolverines won 34-13 to close out the four-team College Football Playoff era.

Fans caught up with KIRO 7 after the bitter loss.

“Obviously not happy with the result,” UW Fan Jackson Ludwig said.

“It was so hopeful like the whole game,” UW fan Ryan added. “Even though they got behind at the very beginning, I thought they were going to come back. But the cards fell. It’s just the way it is.”

Even with the tough ending toward a championship, many fans felt like this was a season to remember.

“And it’s a sad ending, but you know what, our team was awesome -- they’ve got nothing to regret,” Ryan said.

Many are happy to see this much energy put into the football program.

“It just shows the spirit of Washington Huskies, this is what we are about,” UW Fan Mona said after the game.

As fans reflect on the 2023 campaign, they are already excited for the future of Husky football.

“Seattle is the place to be! Come to Seattle! We want championships to happen! Let’s go!” another fan told KIRO 7.

The Huskies move into the Big 10 for the 2024 season, and one of the opponents they’ll face? Michigan.

©2024 Cox Media Group