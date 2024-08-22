Hungry landscapers not ‘kidding around’ at Tacoma high school

TACOMA, Wash. — A group of kids is making a splash on social media by sprucing up the landscape at one Tacoma high school, but they’re not the kind that attend classes.

A team of goats began working outside Stadium High School on Tuesday and are expected to be there for the next week or two, according to Tacoma Public Schools.

They’re chowing down on overgrown vegetation above the Stadium Bowl.

“Who needs lawnmowers when you’ve got these eco-friendly eating machines on the job?” a Facebook post from the school district said.

As of Thursday morning, the post had 168 comments and 506 shares, with numberous commenters saying they loved the idea.

Others couldn’t resist making a quip about the hungry helpers.

“Wow, the Stadium kids seem younger every year,” one witty commenter said.

Though the school district asked the public to “stay baaa-ck, giving them plenty of space,” some commenters tagged friends, saying they needed to go see the goats.

Others commented on the goats’ “sweet faces” and “cuteness.”

The district said animals are from Evergreen Goat Rental.

