Hundreds of cyclists expected in 150-mile ride around Mt. Rainier

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The annual Ride Around Mount Rainier in One Day (RAMROD) is happening this Thursday.

The 150-mile ride, put on by the Redmond Cycling Club, is expected to attract hundreds of cyclists.

Riders will start at the fairground in Enumclaw, head to SR 410 and up Cayuse Pass. The route will continue down SR123 toward Packwood, then along US12 through the Skate Creek bypass.

The ride goes through State Routes 707, 7, 162, and 165 into Ashford and Eatonville before finishing back in Enumclaw.

Drivers in the area can expect delays with closures and sharing local roads with riders.

The 2025 route is different than in years past and features 10,000 feet of climbing.

For more information, visit redmondcycling.club.

