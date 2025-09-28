Humane society urges public to keep distance from sea lions in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Whatcom Humane Society is reminding people to keep their distance from sea lions if they spot them in Puget Sound.

This comes after a male California sea lion was spotted near Boulevard Park in Bellingham.

Although the sea lion is believed to be in good health, it is recommended to stay at least 100 feet away— and keep pets away too.

Seeing sea lions around Bellingham isn’t unusual.

During the winter, they migrate to Washington for food.

They say that although sea lions can appear very cute and harmless, they can become stressed if people try to approach them, which can cause injuries.

Sea lions also carry diseases that can easily be transmitted to humans and pets.

It is also against the law to harass or approach marine mammals.

If you have any questions or concerns, the Whatcom Humane Society says you can call their Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at 360-966-8845.

