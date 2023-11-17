Humane Society in Tacoma waiving pet adoption fees through weekend

TACOMA, Wash. — Do you need a new furry friend? Because if you do, the Humane Society for Tacoma-Pierce County could use your help.

Currently, the shelter is at capacity as it cares for over 280 animals, with an additional 161 placed in foster homes.

To help get them into new homes, the shelter is waiving all adoption fees through Sunday. That goes for all adult dogs, adult cats, and critters.

Every animal adopted will receive a wellness exam, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip.

You can see the full list of pets available to adopt here.









