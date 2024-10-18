Human remains found in Skagit County Thursday

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Human remains were found in eastern Skagit County Thursday after local hunters spotted them and called the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from hunters after they found human remains near the 54000 block of Concrete Sauk Valley Road.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives responded to the scene and took the remains to the county coroner’s office. The coroner will identify the remains and notify the next of kin.

Several search and rescue teams responded to the area and looked for any additional evidence that could be connected to the human remains found.

The investigation is ongoing.

There are no further details available at this time.





