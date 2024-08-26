Human remains found during search for missing Mt. Shuksan hiker

MOUNT SHUKSAN - — North Cascades National Park rangers announced that human remains were found Monday during their search for a missing hiker in the Mt. Shuksan area.

Crews have been searching for 42-year-old Daniel Gabriel since Friday.

He was climbing Mount Shuksan via the Fisher Chimneys route and never returned home.

Rangers said the remains were found in an area near Gabriel’s tent.

Park officials have suspended search efforts and will work in the coming days on the recovery and identification of the remains.













