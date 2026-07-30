Human remains found in Chelan County river identified

Human remains found in a river in Chelan County last week have been identified as a 66-year-old Wenatchee man.
On July 20 around 7:30 p.m., the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of human remains in the Columbia River near Rock Island Dam.
Marine crews recovered the remains.
Folks on social media speculated that the remains were that of 18-year-old Erik Luna, of Bridgeport, who was reported missing.
The sheriff’s office confirmed the remains were not Luna’s.
The county coroner has identified the person as a 66-year-old Wenatchee man.
The cause and manner of death are still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
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