Human remains found in Chelan County river identified

Human remains found in a river in Chelan County last week have been identified as a 66-year-old Wenatchee man.

On July 20 around 7:30 p.m., the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of human remains in the Columbia River near Rock Island Dam.

Marine crews recovered the remains.

Folks on social media speculated that the remains were that of 18-year-old Erik Luna, of Bridgeport, who was reported missing.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the remains were not Luna’s.

The county coroner has identified the person as a 66-year-old Wenatchee man.

The cause and manner of death are still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

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