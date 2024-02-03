How to support Bothell firefighters as they ‘climb for a cure’

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell firefighters are climbing for a cure on Saturday at the Canyon Park QFC.
You can help them raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
The event ends at 5 p.m.
Saturday, February 3rd from 9 am - 5pm, your Bothell Firefighters will be at the Canyon Park QFC! Support your fire department as they raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb as they climb for a cure. 🩸🚒 pic.twitter.com/hy59ljVQtK— Bothell Fire Department (@BothellFire) February 2, 2024
