How to support Bothell firefighters as they ‘climb for a cure’

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Bothell firefighters "climb for a cure." (Bothell Fire Department)

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell firefighters are climbing for a cure on Saturday at the Canyon Park QFC.

You can help them raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The event ends at 5 p.m.


