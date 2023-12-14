Local

How to stay healthy as Pierce County reports first flu death of season

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Flu vaccine NAPA, CA - OCTOBER 02: Empty vials of influenza virus vaccine sit on a table during a drive-thru flu shot clinic October 2, 2009 in Napa, California. The County of Napa Public Health Department held the one of eight scheduled drive-thru flu shot clinics where seasonal flu shots will be given for free to anyone who attends in an effort to vaccinate as many people in Napa County as possible before the start of the flu season. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported their first flu death of the season on Thursday.

“We’re sad to report a Pierce County woman in her 70s died from flu on Dec. 2,” said a spokesperson.

After Snohomish County saw its first flu death in November, their health department published the following suggestions on how to stay healthy and reduce the spread of the flu this season.

The tips are:

  • Get your annual flu vaccine.
  • Make sure you’re up-to-date on other vaccinations, especially COVID vaccinations for ages 6 months or older and RSV immunizations for those who are eligible.
  • Wear a mask in indoor public spaces when flu or other respiratory viruses are circulating.
  • If you’re sick, stay away from others.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

You can find more information and updated Pierce County flu reports here.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read