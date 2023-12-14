How to stay healthy as Pierce County reports first flu death of season

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported their first flu death of the season on Thursday.

“We’re sad to report a Pierce County woman in her 70s died from flu on Dec. 2,” said a spokesperson.

After Snohomish County saw its first flu death in November, their health department published the following suggestions on how to stay healthy and reduce the spread of the flu this season.

The tips are:

Get your annual flu vaccine.

Make sure you’re up-to-date on other vaccinations, especially COVID vaccinations for ages 6 months or older and RSV immunizations for those who are eligible.

Wear a mask in indoor public spaces when flu or other respiratory viruses are circulating.

If you’re sick, stay away from others.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Wash hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

You can find more information and updated Pierce County flu reports here.

©2023 Cox Media Group