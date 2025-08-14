How Sammamish is making the city easier to navigate with a disability

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Sammamish is working to make the city easier to navigate for those with disabilities.

The city’s 2025 ADA Barrier Project will upgrade public right-of-way features to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The goal of the project is to remove accessibility barriers at city buildings, parks, and other facilities.

Crews are replacing damaged sidewalk panels at 16 spots along 228th Avenue Southeast and Northeast, from Southeast 4th Street to Northeast 8th Street.

Crews will also replace pedestrian curb ramps at two intersections on Southeast Klahanie Boulevard:

256th Avenue Southeast

Southeast 39th Way

The work will also address curb and gutter replacement, roadway striping, and tree root management.

The project is expected to be completed this month.

You can read more about the project here.

