How to choose the right laptop before students return to class

Shopping for school supplies is top of mind ahead of students returning to class next month.

As part of our back-to-school coverage, we’re breaking down the best deals on laptops.

Consumer Reporter Clark Howard told us how to get the most for your money.

If you need to buy a laptop for your son or daughter, they have never been as close to as cheap as they are right now — the capabilities, the features, the prices, the best-ever, ever.

Everybody is heavily discounting because there was just way too much inventory going on in the back of the back-to-school season.

So, if you need a MacBook, you want a Windows computer, or you want a Chromebook – there are deals for all, but look at the features they have. Make sure they have the capabilities that your son or daughter are going to need in school.

Most that are out in the marketplace will work just fine for most school situations. Generally, high school seniors and juniors, and of course, college students may need more capable computers, but they’ll typically know from the school what are the minimum requirements you should look at.

