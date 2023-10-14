HOV and Good To Go toll prices could increase following Transportation Commission vote

Commuters who use the HOV and Good To Go lanes may soon be paying more.

The Washington Transportation Commission will take the initial steps toward the price hike on Tuesday with a vote.

The proposed increase will be a $15 max rate and a minimum of $.75.

Drivers KIRO 7 talked with could only cringe when they learned about the potential spike.

“Just paying what it is now is difficult. I think you really only pay when you have to,” said Martin Renteria.

Right now, a trip on a HOV or Good to Go lane at max rate during peak time will run $10 on 405 and $9 on State Route 167.

Washington State Transportation Commission will vote to increase the rates to a $15 max.

“There’s also a need when we look at performance for the corridor that we’re seeing those express toll lanes not meeting the performance goal of 45 mph 90% of the time,” said the Commission’s Deputy Director, Carl See.

“It’s becoming even more difficult even use them on weekdays so I just always stay to weekends so I don’t have to pay those prices,” said Renteria.

Deputy Director See says raising the price of entry will cut down on cars in those lanes; therefore, allowing for a faster flow of traffic.

The increase won’t happen until early 2024. The final vote to ultimately increase the rates will be in January if Tuesday’s passes.

The spike will also help fund two current projects on I-405 and SR-167.

On I-405, the Brickyard to SR-527 project expands express lanes on the north end, and SR-167 is seeing upgrades and extension work as week. The funding request came from the State Legislature.

“So recognizing that there is an operational need mixed with an overall funding gap really puts a point to why to advance this,” said Deputy Director See. “Legislature to ask is there a way that toll rates could help contribute to this overall funding gap and to consider doing that sooner rather than later.”

When KIRO 7 asked if it’s normal for WSDOT to begin projects without all the dollars earmarked, she said,” It is unusual to award a contract without necessarily having all the dollars approved.

When tolls were first introduced on I-405 in 2015, WSDOT told us those prices would stay low.

“We expect the average toll rate to stay between $1 and $4,” said then Assistant Secretary of WSDOT’s Toll Division Craig Stone.

However, per a WSDOT May 2023 report, the process on I-405 going south bound between Bellevue and Lynnwood was above that threshold 20% of the time. KIRO 7 also asked if the increase would cause more traffic in the non-HOV lanes.

“We recognize that an increase to $15 only makes it more difficult for those who are not able to or are barely able to afford it at $10 dollars. We also recognize there’s a choice to use these lanes,” said Deputy Director See.

“I think most people would stick in it but it would probably end up making the other lanes backed up even longer,” said Joe Ritchie, who uses those lanes regularly.

The $15 increase is one of two potential increases the Transportation Commission could impose.

“We can’t commit to no future raises,” said Deputy Director See. “The $18 dollar scenario is a potential option to look at in case there becomes a need.”

Rates could jump to $18 a trip max rate at peak times in June 2025, when the newest express route opens.

“The key thing there is opening that Bellevue to Renton facility till tying the entire corridor to one effectively a single 50-mile express lane corridor,” said Deputy Director See.

Drivers were not happy when they learned about that potential spike.

“Oh jeeze,” said Ritchie. He added, “At some point, there has to be a threshold.” Renteria said “I wouldn’t be using it. It just drives me out.”

If Tuesday’s vote doesn’t pass, the Transportation Commission will regroup.

If it does pass there will be an opportunity for public comment in November.





