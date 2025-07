SEATTLE — Firefighters wrestled with a sinking houseboat docked near Seattle’s Gasworks Park early Wednesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews responded to reports of a houseboat taking on water.

The houseboat could be seen listing to one side.

According to SFD, fireboat crews placed floatation booms around the houseboat to prevent potential pollution from spreading in the area.

A marine unit also responded to help remove water.

