House unharmed, dog back with family after fire threatens Skyway home

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters who noticed smoke a block away from the Skyway Fire Station quickly sprung into action Wednesday.

The fire in the 12400 block of 78th Avenue South was found in a detached building.

Firefighters from King County Fire District 20 saw the flames were spreading fast and threatening a nearby home.

Luckily, they quickly doused the fire before it spread.

As an added bonus, a dog was safely reunited with its family while firefighters checked the house and its attic for any signs of fire.

Firefighters from Renton Regional Fire Authority assisted.

