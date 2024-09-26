Local

House unharmed, dog back with family after fire threatens Skyway home

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 5

Skyway fire Skyway building fire threatens nearby house. (King County Fire District 20)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters who noticed smoke a block away from the Skyway Fire Station quickly sprung into action Wednesday.

The fire in the 12400 block of 78th Avenue South was found in a detached building.

Firefighters from King County Fire District 20 saw the flames were spreading fast and threatening a nearby home.

Luckily, they quickly doused the fire before it spread.

As an added bonus, a dog was safely reunited with its family while firefighters checked the house and its attic for any signs of fire.

Firefighters from Renton Regional Fire Authority assisted.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read