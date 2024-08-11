Horse trapped in mud for hours rescued in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — On Thursday evening, Lacey Fire District 3 and the South Bay Fire Department answered a call about a horse needing rescue in Thurston County.

When crews arrived, they learned that “Nanna’s” owners had been struggling for about an hour and a half trying to pull her from the mud.

Crews quickly got to work using a large animal rescue net and set up a 5-to-1 haul system to lift Nanna out of the mud.

A 5-to-1 haul system is a rope and pulley system that reduces the effort needed to lift heavy objects by 5.

With assistance from the Olympia Equine Veterinary Services, Nanna was kept calm while crews worked.

After an hour and a half, Nanna was finally free.

Lacey Fire said they were so concerned about their patient that they had to stop by on Friday to see how Nanna was doing.

The team reported that she is doing great.

