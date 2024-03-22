Homicide suspect arrested in Olympia after month-long search

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A homicide suspect is behind bars after he was caught by multiple police agencies after being accused in a assault turned homicide case.

On 02/19/2024, Olympia Patrol Officers and Detectives investigated a serious assault that occurred on the east side of Olympia.



On 02/23/2024, the victim of the assault succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assault, and a Homicide investigation was initiated. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/qUWtg17clT — Olympia Police Dept. (@OlyPD) March 21, 2024

The suspect was involved in a “serious” assault that caused significant injuries to one victim on Feb. 19. The victim then died from their injuries days later on Feb. 24 while in the hospital.

According to Olympia PD’s social media post on ‘X’, the suspect was arrested in Olympia on Wednesday.

(3/3) On 03/20/2024, OPD Detectives, with the tremendous support of the above-listed regional partners, took the suspect into custody without incident.



Thank you to all of our partners who assisted with this investigation. — Olympia Police Dept. (@OlyPD) March 21, 2024





Olympia PD also thanked the assistance of the Thurston County Sheriff Office, the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force, The Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office and the Department of Corrections investigators that led to the arrest of the suspect.

