Holiday partiers: Police on lookout for impaired drivers in King, Pierce counties

KING, PIERCE counties — If you’re going to a holiday party and plan on drinking this weekend, you’d better have a designated driver or take a taxi or rideshare.

Local Target Zero Task Forces in King and Pierce counties will be on the lookout for impaired drivers on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16.

The patrols aim to increase safety on the roads around the holidays and are part of the annual “Night of 1,000 Stars” campaign. It “represents the 1,000 badges across Washington who are working to keep impaired drivers off the state’s roadways,” according to a news release.

Drivers are also asked to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver or someone driving erratically. Signs of impairment may include speeding, sudden braking, or making wide turns.

In addition to the emphasis patrols, officials with the Liquor and Cannabis Board are checking bars and restaurants to inform servers about the dangers of serving customers too much to drink.

