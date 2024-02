BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man from Bellingham paid $700 this week to host a local hockey scrimmage with a twist: Instead of the traditional uniforms, players wore bulky goalie gear instead.

“All goalies must be in FULL GOALIE GEAR, no exceptions,” said Kyle Sorenson, who paid for and hosted the event.

The five-on-five match lasted two full hours and three periods with a ceremonial shootout at the end.

Hockey scrimmage





