Hockey fans can soon fly high with Alaska Airlines’ Kraken-themed flights

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines is celebrating its sponsorship of the Seattle Kraken by unveiling a Kraken-themed airplane that will soon take to the skies.

The goal is to bring excitement to the upcoming season, Alaska wrote.

The airplane will have the team’s logo, the coordinates to Climate Pledge Arena, and its tail number, N933AK, is a nod to 93.3 KJR FM, which will be home to the Kraken.

“As the official airline of the Seattle Kraken, we’re thrilled to reveal a new design to celebrate our hometown’s NHL team,” Eric Edge, managing director of Marketing and Advertising for Alaska Airlines said. “Whether at 30,000 feet or on the ice, we’ll be cheering the Kraken on this season!”

Alaska expects the airplane to be in the air during the 2024 to 2026 seasons.

“We are incredibly grateful to our partner, Alaska Airlines, for their continued support of both our team and our fans. Unveiling this new design is the perfect way to celebrate the start of our fourth season,” Jeff Webster, chief commercial officer of the Seattle Kraken said.

